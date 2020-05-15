Emily Brooks

High School: Davenport West
Accomplishments: Maintained above a 3.0 throughout high school
Future Plans: Attend Scott Community College and major in Math
Extracurriculars: Varsity Cheerleading, Girls Bowling, Junior Class President, Student Senate President, Future Teacher Club
Advice To Future Generations: Get involved.
Parents Names: Mandy and Ben Brooks
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.