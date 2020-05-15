{{featured_button_text}}
Emily Brooks

Emily Brooks

High School: Davenport West

Accomplishments: Maintained above a 3.0 throughout high school

Future Plans: Attend Scott Community College and major in Math

Extracurriculars: Varsity Cheerleading, Girls Bowling, Junior Class President, Student Senate President, Future Teacher Club

Advice To Future Generations: Get involved.

Parents Names: Mandy and Ben Brooks

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments