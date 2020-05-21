{{featured_button_text}}
Erica Henderson

High School: Davenport West

Accomplishments: Four-year Varsity Bowler

Future Plans: Attend Scott Community College then transfer to a university to major in Elementary Education and minor in ASL and Special Education

Extracurriculars: Bowling, Student Senate Secretary, Future Teacher Club

Favorite Quote: "You never know how strong you are, until being strong is your only choice."

Favorite Memory: The student section during football games

Advice To Future Generations: Be involved in school and don't be afraid to get out of your comfort zone.

Parents Names: Pamela and Eric Henderson

