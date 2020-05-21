Erica Henderson

High School: Davenport West
Accomplishments: Four-year Varsity Bowler
Future Plans: Attend Scott Community College then transfer to a university to major in Elementary Education and minor in ASL and Special Education
Extracurriculars: Bowling, Student Senate Secretary, Future Teacher Club
Favorite Quote: "You never know how strong you are, until being strong is your only choice."
Favorite Memory: The student section during football games
Advice To Future Generations: Be involved in school and don't be afraid to get out of your comfort zone.
Parents Names: Pamela and Eric Henderson
