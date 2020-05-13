{{featured_button_text}}
Gillian Collins

 158542

High School: Davenport West

Future Plans: Attend Scott Community College for two years and then transfer to a university and major in Marketing and Business

Extracurriculars: Theater, Student Senate, Drama Club, Color Guard, Cheer, Chorale, Show Choir.

Favorite Quote: "If I can't scuba, then what's this all been about? - Creed Bratton

Favorite Memory: Junior year musical

Advice To Future Generations: Please recycle and don't litter.

Parents Names: Kathleen Collins and Tim Guizar

