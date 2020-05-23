Haley Newcomb

High School: Davenport West
Accomplishments: Nominated to attend a Future Health Professionals Conference in St. Louis two years in a row
Future Plans: Attend Western Illinois University as an HR major to get a Bachelor's and Master's in five years
Extracurriculars: Bowling, Newspaper, Basketball Manager, HOSA, National Honor Society, Junior Rotarian
Favorite Memory: The people I met there
Advice To Future Generations: Follow your dreams and don't let anyone stop you.
Parents Names: Timothy Newcomb and Brenda Hague
