{{featured_button_text}}
Haley Newcomb

Haley Newcomb

High School: Davenport West

Accomplishments: Nominated to attend a Future Health Professionals Conference in St. Louis two years in a row

Future Plans: Attend Western Illinois University as an HR major to get a Bachelor's and Master's in five years

Extracurriculars: Bowling, Newspaper, Basketball Manager, HOSA, National Honor Society, Junior Rotarian

Favorite Memory: The people I met there

Advice To Future Generations: Follow your dreams and don't let anyone stop you.

Parents Names: Timothy Newcomb and Brenda Hague

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments