Isabella Castel

High School: Davenport West
Accomplishments: Captain Volleyball senior year, All-Academic Team Volleyball, Honorable Mention Volleyball, Choir President, Student Director for the Vocal Music Program
Future Plans: Attend Scott Community College in the fall to study Criminal Justice
Extracurriculars: Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Tennis, Varsity Choir, Varsity Show Choir, choreographed the Panther Prowl Show Choir
Parents Names: Melissa and Joe Castel
