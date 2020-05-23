{{featured_button_text}}
Isabella Castel

Isabella Castel

High School: Davenport West

Accomplishments: Captain Volleyball senior year, All-Academic Team Volleyball, Honorable Mention Volleyball, Choir President, Student Director for the Vocal Music Program

Future Plans: Attend Scott Community College in the fall to study Criminal Justice

Extracurriculars: Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Tennis, Varsity Choir, Varsity Show Choir, choreographed the Panther Prowl Show Choir

Parents Names: Melissa and Joe Castel

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments