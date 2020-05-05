{{featured_button_text}}
Jessica Chalupa

High School: Davenport West

Accomplishments: Academic Honors all four years, National Honors Society

Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University to major in mathematics and secondary education, in hopes of becoming a high school math teacher

Extracurriculars: Varsity Basketball, Varsity Cross Country, Varsity Track

Advice To Future Generations: Don’t be afraid to try new things.

Parents Names: Scott and Tammy Chalupa

