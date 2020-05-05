Jessica Chalupa

High School: Davenport West
Accomplishments: Academic Honors all four years, National Honors Society
Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University to major in mathematics and secondary education, in hopes of becoming a high school math teacher
Extracurriculars: Varsity Basketball, Varsity Cross Country, Varsity Track
Advice To Future Generations: Don’t be afraid to try new things.
Parents Names: Scott and Tammy Chalupa
