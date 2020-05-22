Mackenna Beamer

High School: Davenport West
Accomplishments: 2016-2017 FIRST Tech Challenge World Champion, State of Iowa Seal of Biliteracy
Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University and major in Chemistry
Extracurriculars: Robotics, GreenIowa Americorps
Favorite Quote: "She wore a crown and came down in a bubble, Doug!"
Favorite Memory: Everything that happened in Room 262
Advice To Future Generations: Just talk to people, dude.
Parents Name: Tessa Derrickson
