{{featured_button_text}}
Mackenna Beamer

Mackenna Beamer

High School: Davenport West

Accomplishments: 2016-2017 FIRST Tech Challenge World Champion, State of Iowa Seal of Biliteracy

Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University and major in Chemistry

Extracurriculars: Robotics, GreenIowa Americorps

Favorite Quote: "She wore a crown and came down in a bubble, Doug!"

Favorite Memory: Everything that happened in Room 262

Advice To Future Generations: Just talk to people, dude.

Parents Name: Tessa Derrickson

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments