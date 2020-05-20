Mackenzi Burns

High School: Davenport West
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Honor Squad Cheer
Future Plans: Attend Iowa Central Community College to continue Cheer and study Nursing
Extracurriculars: Competitive Cheer, NHS, HOSA
Favorite Memory: Cheer State
Advice To Future Generations: As soon as you start high school take it very serious and focus on your goals and ambitions to make the most of your four years.
Parents Names: Mindi Bradley and Mark Burns
