Mackenzi Burns

High School: Davenport West

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Honor Squad Cheer

Future Plans: Attend Iowa Central Community College to continue Cheer and study Nursing

Extracurriculars: Competitive Cheer, NHS, HOSA

Favorite Memory: Cheer State

Advice To Future Generations: As soon as you start high school take it very serious and focus on your goals and ambitions to make the most of your four years.

Parents Names: Mindi Bradley and Mark Burns

