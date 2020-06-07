{{featured_button_text}}
Madison Fuller

 158535

High School: Davenport West

Accomplishments: Student Senate, National Honor Society, Hunger Drive Student Ambassador

Future Plans: Attend a four-year college and become a Veterinarian

Extracurriculars: Varsity Volleyball, Basketball, Track and Field, Softball

Favorite Quote: "Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard."

Favorite Memory: Competing with all the other schools in the area and receiving 2000 lbs of food for the Hunger Drive by winning the skit competition at the River Bend Food Bank

Parents Name: Kim Seals

