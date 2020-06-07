Madison Fuller

High School: Davenport West
Accomplishments: Student Senate, National Honor Society, Hunger Drive Student Ambassador
Future Plans: Attend a four-year college and become a Veterinarian
Extracurriculars: Varsity Volleyball, Basketball, Track and Field, Softball
Favorite Quote: "Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard."
Favorite Memory: Competing with all the other schools in the area and receiving 2000 lbs of food for the Hunger Drive by winning the skit competition at the River Bend Food Bank
Parents Name: Kim Seals
