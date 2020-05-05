{{featured_button_text}}
Mason Boland-Lopez

High School: Davenport West

Accomplishments: Employee of the Month at Harbor Freight, won a home run derby, Honor Roll, accepted into college

Future Plans: Attend college and major in teaching and minor in business

Extracurriculars: Baseball, Fishing, Gaming, mentoring my little brother, collecting shoes

Favorite Quote: "Don't take life too seriously, you'll never get out alive."

Favorite Memory: Clowning with my friends during class

Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy being a kid. Cherish moments with your family. Make sure to have fun in everything you do.

Parents Name: Niki Boland

