Mason Boland-Lopez

High School: Davenport West
Accomplishments: Employee of the Month at Harbor Freight, won a home run derby, Honor Roll, accepted into college
Future Plans: Attend college and major in teaching and minor in business
Extracurriculars: Baseball, Fishing, Gaming, mentoring my little brother, collecting shoes
Favorite Quote: "Don't take life too seriously, you'll never get out alive."
Favorite Memory: Clowning with my friends during class
Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy being a kid. Cherish moments with your family. Make sure to have fun in everything you do.
Parents Name: Niki Boland
