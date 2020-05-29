Meghan Nahnybida

High School: Davenport West
Accomplishments: Iowa Governor's Scholar Award, MAC Honorable Mention Tennis 2018-2019, HOBY Leadership Conference Attendee
Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa and major in Computer Science
Extracurriculars: Varsity Tennis, Junior Rotarian, National Honor Society, Volleyball, Cyber Girls Go Club, Blood Drive Committee
Parents Names: Rick and Amy Nahnybida
