Michaela Sperry

High School: Davenport West

Accomplishments: All-State Band two years, many music activities, National Honor Society

Future Plans: Attend Wartburg College and major in Neuroscience and minor in Psychology

Extracurriculars: Band, Jazz Band, Show Choir, National Honor Society

Favorite Quote: "Not everything is black and white."

Favorite Memory: Having the opportunity to meet amazing people in band throughout the four years

Parents Names: Angie and Levi Sperry

