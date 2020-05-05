Molly Galant

High School: Davenport West
Accomplishments: I worked throughout high school and graduated early.
Future Plans: I plan to be a radiology tech
Extracurriculars: Choir and extra cooking classes
Favorite Quote: "The best thing about the future is that it comes one day at a time." - Abraham Lincoln
Favorite Memory: Doing all the experiments in chemistry class
Advice To Future Generations: You attract the energy you put out so stay positive.
Parents Names: Davis Galant
