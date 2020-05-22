Olivia Garstang

High School: Davenport West
Future Plans: Going to college but still undecided for what
Favorite Quote: "Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations."
Advice To Future Generations: Have fun in school and make lots of friends don't miss out on anything.
Parents Names: Bridget Hedgecock and Justin Hedgecock
