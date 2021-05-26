ONeil, Brady

School: Davenport West High School
Future plans: Attending Iowa State University attaining a degree in Engineering
Accomplishments: Davenport West High School First honors Academic Award Varsity Letter (Golf) Captain of the Quad City Blues Hockey Team all four years. Also received Coaches Award (3 years), Sportsmanship Award (3 years), JV Rookie of the Year Varsity Rookie of the year Midwest Hockey Academic Award President’s Senior Academic Achievement Award Scholarships received: ISU Engineering applied merit, QCESC, Eastern Iowa Lights and Power, Jaycees Foundation, MRCA Foundation, QC Morning Optimist, 2021 Bill & Hilda Macomber and Alta Kahl Scholarship, Family credit union, Walcott American legion post 548
Extracurriculars: Quad City Blues Hockey Team all four years Engineering and Robotics - Student Ambassador Kenya Clean Water Initiative (Engineering)- Lead Project Manager Davenport West High School Golf team (Jr and Sr year) National Honor Society
Parents' names: Shawn and Jennifer ONeil