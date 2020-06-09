{{featured_button_text}}
Savanna Quast

High School: Davenport West

Accomplishments: Valedictorian

Future Plans: Attend Scott Community College and St Ambrose for the joint enrollment program and then attend Johns Hopkins University to obtain a Medical Degree

Favorite Quote: "I want to be your doctor."

Parents Names: Becky and Bob Quast

