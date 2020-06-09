Savanna Quast

High School: Davenport West
Accomplishments: Valedictorian
Future Plans: Attend Scott Community College and St Ambrose for the joint enrollment program and then attend Johns Hopkins University to obtain a Medical Degree
Favorite Quote: "I want to be your doctor."
Parents Names: Becky and Bob Quast
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.