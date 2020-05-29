Zul Torres

High School: Davenport West
Accomplishments: Seal of Bi-literacy, 18 College Credits, Homecoming Queen, Honor Roll
Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University and major in Biology and minor in Spanish with the goal of becoming a Doctor or a Veterinarian
Extracurriculars: Varsity Soccer, National Honor Society, Senior Class Officer, Blood Drive Committee
Favorite Quote: "Be happy."
Favorite Memory: Senior football season. Cheering on the falcons.
Advice To Future Generations: Try hard from the beginning, don't give up it's all worth it at the end.
Parents Names: Juan Carlos Torres and Teresa Sandoval-Torres
