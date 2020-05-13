Devan Brimberg

High School: Moline
Accomplishments: Early graduate and passed entrance exam for the Military, graduated Boot Camp on April 24, 2020, and is a United States Sailor graduate as well
Future Plans: United States Navy Sailor
Favorite Quote: "You wanna go to Culver's?"
Favorite Memory: Junior Prom with fellow graduate and best friend Quinton Andrews
Advice To Future Generations: Keep yourself motivated and work hard to reach your goals. It may seem difficult but never give up. Always be kind, that's what people will remember.
Parents Names: Donald and Angel Brimberg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.