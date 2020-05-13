{{featured_button_text}}
Devan Brimberg

High School: Moline

Accomplishments: Early graduate and passed entrance exam for the Military, graduated Boot Camp on April 24, 2020, and is a United States Sailor graduate as well

Future Plans: United States Navy Sailor

Favorite Quote: "You wanna go to Culver's?"

Favorite Memory: Junior Prom with fellow graduate and best friend Quinton Andrews

Advice To Future Generations: Keep yourself motivated and work hard to reach your goals. It may seem difficult but never give up. Always be kind, that's what people will remember.

Parents Names: Donald and Angel Brimberg

