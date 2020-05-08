{{featured_button_text}}
Dylan Wiemers

Dylan Wiemers

High School: Moline

Accomplishments: Three-time State Qualifier for Tennis. Dispatch & Argus Tennis Player of the Year

Future Plans: Attend Luther College to play tennis

Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, Golf, Tennis, Chick Fil-A Leadership Academy

Favorite Memory: State trips for golf and tennis

Parents Names: Tasha and Bill Wiemers

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments