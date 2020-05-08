Dylan Wiemers

High School: Moline
Accomplishments: Three-time State Qualifier for Tennis. Dispatch & Argus Tennis Player of the Year
Future Plans: Attend Luther College to play tennis
Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, Golf, Tennis, Chick Fil-A Leadership Academy
Favorite Memory: State trips for golf and tennis
Parents Names: Tasha and Bill Wiemers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.