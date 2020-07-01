Elizabeth Brooks

High School: Moline
Accomplishments: Honors and departmental honor for Orchestra
Future Plans: Study to become an EMT/Paramedic
Extracurriculars: Color Guard for 4 years, Captain senior year, Second Chair Symphony Orchestra
Favorite Memory: Friday night football games and performing on the field at halftime
Advice To Future Generations: This year has been one that we will always remember. You only have one job and that is to get good grades and live for your dream. Be the person that can change this world for the better with peace and love.
Parents Names: Rob and Kimberly Brook
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.