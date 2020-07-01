{{featured_button_text}}
Elizabeth Brooks

Elizabeth Brooks

High School: Moline

Accomplishments: Honors and departmental honor for Orchestra

Future Plans: Study to become an EMT/Paramedic

Extracurriculars: Color Guard for 4 years, Captain senior year, Second Chair Symphony Orchestra

Favorite Memory: Friday night football games and performing on the field at halftime

Advice To Future Generations: This year has been one that we will always remember. You only have one job and that is to get good grades and live for your dream. Be the person that can change this world for the better with peace and love.

Parents Names: Rob and Kimberly Brook

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Moline brothers Steven and Adam Klumb deliver a shoutout

Load comments