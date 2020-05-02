{{featured_button_text}}
Greta Specht

High School: Moline

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, top 10 percent of her class, Sports unlimited all four years, softball team all four years, graduated with three department honors, Honor Roll all four years while taking AP, Honors, and dual credit classes

Future Plans: Attend Quincy University to study forensic science and play softball

Extracurriculars: Midland Magic softball organization, riding her horse and helping to take care of the family dogs and cats

Favorite Quote: "Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game"

Favorite Memory: Getting to the Elite 8 during softball last year

Advice To Future Generations: Make every moment count because you never know when it will be gone.

Parents Names: Tony and Jenny Specht

