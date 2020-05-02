Greta Specht

High School: Moline
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, top 10 percent of her class, Sports unlimited all four years, softball team all four years, graduated with three department honors, Honor Roll all four years while taking AP, Honors, and dual credit classes
Future Plans: Attend Quincy University to study forensic science and play softball
Extracurriculars: Midland Magic softball organization, riding her horse and helping to take care of the family dogs and cats
Favorite Quote: "Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game"
Favorite Memory: Getting to the Elite 8 during softball last year
Advice To Future Generations: Make every moment count because you never know when it will be gone.
Parents Names: Tony and Jenny Specht
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.