{{featured_button_text}}
Isaac Daniels

Isaac Daniels

High School: Moline

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Rotary Club, Link Crew, Basketball, Honor Mathematician, Super Fan, Homecoming Court

Future Plans: Attend Augustana College to become a Teacher

Extracurriculars: Powerlifting, works at Johnny's Italian Steakhouse and Hilltop Fitness

Favorite Quote: "Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food."

Favorite Memory: Super fanning at football games

Advice To Future Generations: Be humble and kind.

Parents Names: Adam and Kelly Daniels

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments