Isaac Daniels

High School: Moline
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Rotary Club, Link Crew, Basketball, Honor Mathematician, Super Fan, Homecoming Court
Future Plans: Attend Augustana College to become a Teacher
Extracurriculars: Powerlifting, works at Johnny's Italian Steakhouse and Hilltop Fitness
Favorite Quote: "Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food."
Favorite Memory: Super fanning at football games
Advice To Future Generations: Be humble and kind.
Parents Names: Adam and Kelly Daniels
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.