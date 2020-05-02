{{featured_button_text}}
Jacob Pauwels

High School: Moline

Accomplishments: Honor Roll

Future Plans: Attend Augustana College to study finance and play baseball

Extracurriculars: Basketball two years, football four years, baseball all four years

Favorite Quote: "Attitude is everything ... pick a good one"

Favorite Memory: Striking out the top batter for the third out and winning the regional championship game against Normal Community in baseball my junior season.

Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy every moment because you never know when it all could be taken away!

Parents Names: Brian and Brynn Pauwels

