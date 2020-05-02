Jacob Pauwels

High School: Moline
Accomplishments: Honor Roll
Future Plans: Attend Augustana College to study finance and play baseball
Extracurriculars: Basketball two years, football four years, baseball all four years
Favorite Quote: "Attitude is everything ... pick a good one"
Favorite Memory: Striking out the top batter for the third out and winning the regional championship game against Normal Community in baseball my junior season.
Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy every moment because you never know when it all could be taken away!
Parents Names: Brian and Brynn Pauwels
