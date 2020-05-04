High School: Moline
Accomplishments: Top ten class ranking for four years, Illinois State Scholar, National Honors Society, Soccer, WB6 All-Conference Academic Team, WB6 All-Conference Second Team, Dispatch/Argus All-Star Team
Future Plans: Attend Bradley University and study civil engineering
Extracurriculars: Soccer four years, basketball two years, intramural sports, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Link Crew, Rotary Club, student-led Bible study
Favorite Quote: "Cheese in my pockets" - Velveeta
Favorite Memory: Playing soccer and helping my team reach the sectional finals my senior year.
Advice To Future Generations: Trust in God because his word will transform you.
Parents Names: Keith and Sarah Raber
