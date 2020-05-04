{{featured_button_text}}

High School: Moline

Accomplishments: Top ten class ranking for four years, Illinois State Scholar, National Honors Society, Soccer, WB6 All-Conference Academic Team, WB6 All-Conference Second Team, Dispatch/Argus All-Star Team

Future Plans: Attend Bradley University and study civil engineering

Extracurriculars: Soccer four years, basketball two years, intramural sports, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Link Crew, Rotary Club, student-led Bible study

Favorite Quote: "Cheese in my pockets" - Velveeta

Favorite Memory: Playing soccer and helping my team reach the sectional finals my senior year.

Advice To Future Generations: Trust in God because his word will transform you.

Parents Names: Keith and Sarah Raber

