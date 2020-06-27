{{featured_button_text}}
Man Dim

High School: Moline

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Richard Collin Scholarship, Honor Roll, Tennis, Students Recognition Awards

Future Plans: Attend Augustana College and study Pre-Dentistry

Extracurriculars: Tennis three years, teach Burmese School and Sunday School at church, Global World Relief Leaders, volunteer to interpret for people

Favorite Quote: "Nothing is impossible with God."

Favorite Memory: Playing tennis and having a road trip with tennis players and sleeping overnight and making some fun

Advice To Future Generations: Not to give up on what you are doing because if you keep trying on what you are doing, you will definitely achieve your goals at the end. For example, I started from freshman year with no English but I didn't give up on it and here I am now, graduating high school with a great GPA.

Parents Name: Thang Suan Khup

