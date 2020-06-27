High School: Moline
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Richard Collin Scholarship, Honor Roll, Tennis, Students Recognition Awards
Future Plans: Attend Augustana College and study Pre-Dentistry
Extracurriculars: Tennis three years, teach Burmese School and Sunday School at church, Global World Relief Leaders, volunteer to interpret for people
Favorite Quote: "Nothing is impossible with God."
Favorite Memory: Playing tennis and having a road trip with tennis players and sleeping overnight and making some fun
Advice To Future Generations: Not to give up on what you are doing because if you keep trying on what you are doing, you will definitely achieve your goals at the end. For example, I started from freshman year with no English but I didn't give up on it and here I am now, graduating high school with a great GPA.
Parents Name: Thang Suan Khup
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.