Academics
Michael Galvin, child of Katie and Patrick Galvin, plans to attend Iowa State University
Top 3 achievements: National Honors Society, Illinois State Scholar 2021, and AP Scholar with Honor
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom experience I will never forget is building an automatic "factory" in my engineering class during my junior year. The factory consisted of a conveyor belt and six stations that each had different functions. As the team leader, I assigned duties and planned and programmed each station along with the designated team members. The sense of accomplishment after completing a tough and long project is a memory I will never forget.
Madison Lodico, child of Collin and Melinda Lodico, plans to attend University of Utah
Top 3 achievements: AP Scholar with Honors, Illinois State Scholar, MHS 2021 co-valedictorian
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Building a trebuchet from scratch for the Quad City Engineering Trebuchet Egg Throw in my Principles of Engineering class is a experience that burns bright in my memory. From coming up with a design, to using power tools, to struggling to transport our trebuchet this project highlighted the problem solving process that comes with the STEM field. My enjoyment in that process as well as being able to meet experienced engineers at the competition solidified my aspirations to go into the engineering field and made this experience memorable.
The Arts
Krianna Walljasper, child of Tom Walljasper and Shelley Walljasper, plans to wait out COVID before making any decisions about a career in the theater, but her back up plans are teaching and vet tech
Top 3 achievements: Drama Club President, NHS, Choir departmental honors, and Homecoming Court
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I would say that something I will remember forever from Moline Theater is that everyone is always welcome. It doesn’t matter what your hair color is, what you are wearing, or what you identify as. It can be for anyone. Being an upper class man and having this mentality has really taught me that everyone should always feel welcome, no matter where you are . We all know what it feels like to be that person in the corner. So be that nice welcoming person, a comfortable joyful face. It is really important to me that everyone involved feels like they have a reason to be there. And Knowing you could be the reason they feel comfortable ignites a different kind of feeling. Moline Theater became my safe place, a space I could truly be myself, with no judgement. I hope that kids who have the same passion for theatre take that leap of faith. Because without it, I wouldn’t be who I am today.
Atticus Norman, did not submit a profile.
Humanities
Greyson Hansen, child of Jennifer Hansen and Jason Hansen, plans on attending Augustana College
Top 3 achievements: First Chair Trumpet, University of Iowa Honor Band, Augustana Honor Band
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One classroom learning experience that sticks out to me is from my freshman year Honors English class. We read Animal Farm and Lord of the Flies, which my 14 year old self didn’t exactly enjoy. However, my teacher, Mr. Wyckoff, came up with a bunch of interactive activities for the class to participate in that went along with the events in the books. We were assigned into teams, made some cool art, elected and dethroned class leaders, played Jeopardy, and so much more. Because of these activities, I remember the plot of both books relatively well after three years. I looked forward to going to his class every day because he truly cares about his students and wants everyone to succeed while having fun. For this, I’ll always remember my freshman year English class.
Larissa Horton, child of Lisa and Robert Horton, plans to major in History or Linguistics
Top 3 achievements: National Honor Society, Line O' Type Co-Editor in Chief, Marching Maroons Low Brass Co-Section Leader
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? It's quite a task, attempting to name just a single standout experience from an occupation that's dominated such a large part of my life so far. I've certainly had classes that left an especially notable impact: my first AP classes in 10th grade, challenging me academically and trying my ability to keep a healthy balance between school and personal life; my dual credit English classes, giving me valuable experiencing writing, analyzing, and researching; my Spanish classes, pulling me out of my comfort zone and allowing me a deeper understanding of another language as well as my first. For all of these experiences, though, the through line has always been my teachers helping me to share their genuine passion for the subjects they teach, and I will do my best to hold on to the lessons I learned at Moline as I continue with my life.
Leadership
Nicole Artemyev, child of Kristina Artemyeva, plans to attend the University of Illinois
Top 3 achievements: Salutatorian with a 4.97 GPA and all departmental honors, 2020 AP Scholar Award Winner and Senior Class President
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One of the most prominent learning experiences as a student at MHS was developing my time management skills. As an involved and driven student, it was crucial for me to actively participate in various activities, yet be a focused student. From dance practices and clubs in the morning, to work and homework after school, I carried a full load on my plate. My teachers throughout the year helped find good study habits which allowed me to excel in and out of the classroom. Though high school is commonly known as some of the most stressful years of our lives, the support of my peers, teachers, and the MHS staff ultimately helped me dedicate time for volunteering, planning fundraisers, attending sporting events, completing assignments, and making life long memories!
Kaeleen Smith, child of Adam and Erin Smith, plans to attend Carthage College
Top 3 achievements: Working as a mentor for The Quad City Penguin Project, Illinois State Scholar, and volunteering for Congresswoman Cheri Bustos's successful reelection campaign
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? In my AP United States Government and Politics class with Mr. Scott Ehlers, our first unit was a political science unit. This unit opened my eyes to a field I had never looked into before, and is the reason I am now double majoring in both History and Political Science.
Math/Sciences
Abigail McBride, child of Heather and Daniel McBride, plans to attend DePauw University and major in Biology
Top 3 achievements: AP Scholar with Honors, Illinois State Scholar, top 1% of my class
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? We were learning the biology unit in AP Psych. We had just gotten to the divisions of the peripheral nervous system. The classroom was quiet; everyone was taking notes. Then, out of nowhere, our teachers screams. Nothing bad happened - she just let out a really loud scream. It scared the heck out of me, but now I'll always remember what the sympathetic nervous system does.
Samuel Schwartz, child of Kendall and Susan Schwartz, plans on attending the Iowa State University
Top 3 achievements: Becoming president of a club, receiving college credit for AP Calculus BC as a sophomore, and reaching the top 2% of my class.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom learning experience that I’ll remember forever --and in reality probably set me down the path I intend to pursue for my future-- was the marble launcher experiment I did in Mr. Bohnsack’s physics class. For the experiment, my partners and myself had to calculate where a marble would land from a table without first launching the marble. We had to use variables like weight and height from the ground to try and figure out how far the marble would fly. We did our calculations, put a x on the floor and finally got to let the marble fly. Seeing that marble hit exactly where we had taped it out lit a match in me to pursue a career in the sciences. I had always been pretty good at math, but seeing it work in a real application was something awesome that I won’t forget."
Vocational Education
Hunter Schoeve, child of Rita and Dave Schoeve, plans to attending Western Illinois University
Top 3 achievements: Spartan Pride of Excellence, National honor society, industrial Technology Top Honors
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I will never forget the times that I had in class in general and will forever miss those moments.
Adam Rangen, child of Melissa and Kenneth Rangen, plans to pursue a CNC Apprenticeship
Top 3 achievements: Departmental Honor for Math, Straight A's Senior Year
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom experience I’ll remember is my CNC apprenticeship that I was a part of through the school. I gain job experience and real world experience that I wouldn’t have gained from a class at school. I don’t know if it would be a classroom experience, since it wasn’t at school.
Young Journalist
Tayler Gilmore, child of Jessica Ross and Todd Gilmore, plans to attend the University of Missouri
Top 3 achievements: National Honors Society, Illinois State Scholar, Vice President of Minority Leaders of Tomorrow Club
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One classroom experience I will remember forever would be when I decided to add electives to my schedule pertaining to writing, such as Journalistic Writing and Creative Writing. I was able to surround myself by friends and peers who were as passionate about writing as much as I was. I remember getting out of my comfort zone in my Creative Writing class every time I volunteered to read my poem, short story, or even just to ask questions. I will forever cherish the close-knit connections I had with my teachers because they were my number one supporters when it came to not only improving my writing skills, but helping me to further my passion.