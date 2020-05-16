Roberto Morales

High School: Moline
Future Plans: Continue education to become a teacher
Extracurriculars: MHS Latinos Unidos, organizing school events
Favorite Quote: "In the end we will only regret the chances we didn't take."
Favorite Memory: Being able to be on Homecoming Court with my best friend Karima
Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy every moment in life, because some day it will go away sooner then expected.
Parents Names: Jose and Banesa Morales
