Tim Wolf

High School: Moline

Accomplishments: All Conference Cross Country & Track 4 Years

2019 Track Conference Champion 800 & 1600

2018 & 2019 Conference Champions MHS Boys Cross Country and Track

JR Rotarian Rotarian Moline

Future Plans: Study Mechanical Engineering and run Cross Country and Track for Wartburg College

Extracurriculars: Cross Country, Track, Rotary, CNC Machining and Machine Tech

Favorite Quote: Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery but today is a gift.

Favorite Memory: Winning conference in track season 2019

Advice To Future Generations: Don't leave high school with any regrets.

Parents Names: Amy and Ben Wolf

