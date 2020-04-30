High School: Moline
Accomplishments: All Conference Cross Country & Track 4 Years
2019 Track Conference Champion 800 & 1600
2018 & 2019 Conference Champions MHS Boys Cross Country and Track
JR Rotarian Rotarian Moline
Future Plans: Study Mechanical Engineering and run Cross Country and Track for Wartburg College
Extracurriculars: Cross Country, Track, Rotary, CNC Machining and Machine Tech
Favorite Quote: Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery but today is a gift.
Favorite Memory: Winning conference in track season 2019
Advice To Future Generations: Don't leave high school with any regrets.
Parents Names: Amy and Ben Wolf
