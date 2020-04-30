Tristan Edwards

High School: Moline
Accomplishments: I'm a member of the National Honor Society and my junior year our cross country and track teams won the WB6 conference.
Future Plans: I plan on furthering my cross country/track and academic career at Benedictine University in Lisle, Illinois
Extracurriculars: Cross Country, track, spending time with my friends and family, umpiring baseball during the spring/summer
Favorite Memory: Winning WB6 conference with my teammates my junior year.
Advice To Future Generations: Never give up and always reach for your goals.
Parents Names: Greg and Kris Edwards
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.