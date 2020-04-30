{{featured_button_text}}
Tristan Edwards

Tristan Edwards

High School: Moline

Accomplishments: I'm a member of the National Honor Society and my junior year our cross country and track teams won the WB6 conference.

Future Plans: I plan on furthering my cross country/track and academic career at Benedictine University in Lisle, Illinois

Extracurriculars: Cross Country, track, spending time with my friends and family, umpiring baseball during the spring/summer

Favorite Memory: Winning WB6 conference with my teammates my junior year.

Advice To Future Generations: Never give up and always reach for your goals.

Parents Names: Greg and Kris Edwards

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments