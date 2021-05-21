Academics
Kyle Skinner, child of Kerry Skinner and Leslie Powell-Skinner, plans to attend Iowa State University, Cybersecurity Engineering
Top 3 achievements: 2x All-State Vocalist, 4.0 GPA all 4 years of high school, and State Archery (Individual Qualifier)
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? My favorite class project came in an engineering class from my freshman year. Our assignment was to design and build a trebuchet (catapult) with the goal of throwing an egg at targets of different distances. We worked in groups of 3, and had to build our catapult with no instruction from our teacher, and no template. This is what made the assignment so fun; none of us had ever built catapults before so we had no idea how we were going to accomplish the task. After we designed our trebuchet, we gathered materials ourselves, and began cutting and constructing everything. We built and tested our catapult, and took it to the district wide contest, where we placed 3rd. This project taught me the importance of teamwork, as well as the reward of building something successful on your own. It also solidified my love for engineering and problem-solving.
Dylan Engelbrecht, child of Darin and Shelli Engelbrecht, plans to attend Drake University
Top 3 achievements: Three time nationalist for National History Day, President of North Scott FFA, National Honors Society Member
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Long tests, difficult lessons, and boring homework — that’s what people usually think about high school math class; however, I have viewed it in a different way. Geometry, Algebra, Calculus, and Statistics were classes I took and each one taught me a new way to think. From theoretical problems to real-world applications, math concepts can easily be tied into my daily life. Finding the probability to crack a 4-digit garage code may be fun to know, but learning application problems pertaining to topics like COVID-19, interest rates, or sports show how math is used everywhere. When solving math problems, I do not “just” need to find the right answer, but to be able to think critically and out-of-the-box. The intangible, complex way of thinking taught in math classes will forever be used in my life.
The Arts
Owen Popelka, child of Brian Popelka and Wendy Davies-Popelka, plans to attend Lawrence University
Top 3 achievements: Conservatory of Music 3 Time Allstate Choir Member, Soloist with Iowa Ambassadors of Music 2018 European Tour, Multiple Division I Ratings in Solo and Small Group Contest
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One of the memories that I will remember forever is when Mr. Skyles, the director of our guys choir, got frustrated with our lack of attention with a piece of music. He told us that we weren't singing the music with the depth and meaning that it needed. Mr. Skyles broke down the meaning of the piece of music and was vulnerable about himself and about the piece, "Nothin Gonna Stumble my Feet." He explained that life is hard, and sometimes it just drags on you, but how we needed to sing this song like nothing would make us trip and fall. The next run of the music was the best run of that song we had every done, because we finally understood the deeper meaning. Having our director be vulnerable and help us understand the next level of music helped us receive straight I ratings at contest that year.
Elena Kook, child of Tom and Sara Kook, plans to attend Colorado Christian University
Top 3 achievements: North Scott High School's nomination for Iowa Academic All State, Iowa All State Choir Member 2020, and Qualified for International Thespian Festival for Ensemble Acting and Duet Musical Theater (2019, 2021)
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I have loved singing for as long as I can remember, and so it was an easy decision to participate in my school’s choir the second I was given the opportunity. The classroom learning experience that I will never forget happened my first day back from summer vacation at the beginning of my sophomore year. I had auditioned and been chosen to be a member of my school’s top choir and I will always remember the first moment we all sang together. The energy was unmatched and the sound was magic to my ears. Being able to be a part of something so much bigger than I was really helped me to grow in my passion for not only singing but music and the arts in general. I have loved having the opportunity to sing in a choir with people who share the same passion.
Humanities
Madison Knoche, child of Amy and Shane Knoche, plans to attend Coe College
Top 3 achievements: Will graduate high school with an associate's degree, History Day National Qualifier, and National Honor Society Top Volunteer
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? My freshman year, our English class read Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe, a novel depicting the impact of colonialism from the perspective of a Nigerian tribe. We were to analyze its portrayal of the human condition — a task that stretched our young minds to great lengths. This was the first time many of us had to perceive a completely different way of life, comprehend the impact of actions, and genuinely understand the perspectives of others. I learned to become comfortable with analytic reflection so that I could allow opportunity for awareness and change. To consider literature and uncover meaning is a beautiful thing; to apply it in order to better understand another person is an even more remarkable capability. I am forever grateful for this experience, as my teacher provided me with invaluable insight that will help me live compassionately and see the world through multiple lenses.
Madison Ahrens, child of Jenny Drake and Thomas Ahrens, plans to attend UW-Platteville
Top 3 achievements: Excellence in Academic Achievement Award Winner; All-American Cheerleader; and Qualified for State Track in the Distance Medley.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One classroom memory I will remember and cherish forever is when I was in my Veterinary Science class. My Agriculture Teacher, Mr. Hunter helped me see how I would be a great Veterinarian. Mostly because I would do great on tests, dissections, and quizzes and this motivated me to earn my Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine. Now I have many people in my life that will push me and will continue to motivate me to be the best I can be in whatever field I pursue. Through these lessons Mr. Hunter really made me realize that I can accomplish my dreams. Not only was it just that though, he is a teacher who will motivate anyone to push themselves. He really made me realize that I can do this, and that I will be great at it. I just have to put my head down and work.
Leadership
Jake Laufenberg, child of Brian Laufenberg and Angie Laufenberg, plans to attend Grand Canyon University - Majoring in Exercise Science
Top 3 achievements: National Honor Society President, Graduating Summa Cum Laude, and being chosen as a Delegate to the mG20 Summit at Harvard University
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I’ve had amazing classroom experiences during my time at North Scott, but one of my favorites is taking Literature with Mrs. Sambdman. Like any high schooler, I despised reading — I would do anything and everything to find a way around reading books. Needless to say, SparkNotes was heavily utilized. Mrs. Sambdman just has a way to get students to appreciate learning. Don’t get me wrong, I still don’t like reading, but I’ve learned to hate it a little bit less. The lessons I’ve learned from Mrs. Sambdman in my college Literature class this past year have been unlike any other I’ve learned in school. Not only did she succeed in teaching me how to be a great student, but how to succeed in life. The lessons she taught in her classroom could be applied to all facets of my life, and I am forever grateful for having that experience.
Marquan Quinn, no profile submitted
Math/Sciences
Alex Upmeyer, child of Carl and Rhonda Upmeyer, plans to attend Iowa State University
Top 3 achievements: President's List at Scott Community College four times, receiving the Lancer Leader award in Golf, achieving Summa Cum Laude status
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom learning experience that I will remember forever is when we had a heated debate in calculus about what 2^2^2^2 equaled. Part of the class thought it was 256 and the other part thought it was 65,536. The funny thing was that our calculators said one answer but Google said it was the other one. We ended up asking three different math teachers at our school and they also weren’t completely sure, but I think we finally decided that it was 256. Suffice it to say, we really didn’t get much done in class that day but I think we all learned something in the end.
Aden Mess, child of Tammy Wells and Rick Mess, plans to attend Iowa State University
Top 3 achievements: National Honor Society, All-State Choir Alternate, 3 year first chair oboe
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? During freshman year, in engineering class, we did a project in which we constructed trebuchets and then competed against other groups within our area for who could build the best trebuchet. My group spent a lot of extra time out of class to make sure our trebuchet was as good as it could possibly be. We also put in the extra time to paint it and make it look competition ready. When we went to the competition, we had a very impressive performance and came home with 2nd place. I will never forget this experience because we saw that when we put the extra time and effort in, we could achieve excellence.
Vocational Education
Molly Engler, child of Jerod and Trinity Engler, plans to attend Black Hawk College - RN program and committed to play volleyball
Top 3 achievements: MAC All-Academic Team, Varsity Volleyball - 3 years, Varsity Letter - Choir, and Platform Elite Volleyball Club - 4 years
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Emily Dimmer, our school nurse, and CNA (Certified Nurse Assistant) instructor told me that I will be an amazing and compassionate nurse and that I truly have a natural gift. I was nearing the end of my task check-off and once I did finish, she was speechless. She had never seen a CNA student show as much compassion as I did. This moment made me realize what I was born to do: help people. With the sudden and unexpected death of my grandmother in 2019, and seeing how compassionate her nurses were at the University of Iowa Hospitals, I then knew that this is what I wanted to do for my career. Emily’s kindness and encouragement pushed me to work hard at my dreams. I will forever be grateful for Emily. She has believed in me at times when I didn’t even believe in myself. Emily will always be an important part of my life, and her kind words will be something that I will never forget, as I know nursing school will be a difficult journey. As I’m getting to the end of my high school years, I’m excited to start my journey to become a NICU Nurse.
Rhys Roelandt, no profile submitted
Young Journalist
Ryann Cheek, child of Justin and Tara Cheek, plans to attend Upper Iowa University
Top 3 achievements: 1st Place Winner of the 2020 Iowa Congressional Art Competition; 1st Place selection for 2021 in the Northern State University High School Art Competition; and 4 year varsity softball participant, 3X all-conference selection, 2X all-metro selection, 2019 All-District and All-State selection. All academic all conference in 2020.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? My most memorable high school classroom learning experience was this year in my Comp 106 class. We were assigned a paper that was to meant to inspire critical thinking and the teacher was questioned by some parents on the intention of the paper. In this class, we were taught to always stand up for what we believe in. When the situation in question was brought in front of the school board we came together as the class of 2021 and were the first to be at the board meeting to do just that; stand up for our teacher and for what we believed in. This was an experience I will never forget.
Hailey Rossmiller, child of Stan and Angela Rossmiller, plans to attend Iowa State University
Top 3 achievements: North Scott FFA Growing Leaders Vice President; Member of the 2020 State Wining and National Qualifying North Scott FFA Agriculture Communications Team; and 2021 FFA Star Over Iowa Agriscience Finalist
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? During my freshman year of High School, I decided that one day I wanted to become an FFA officer within my chapter. However, at the time I did not realize that this choice was life-changing. Throughout my time involved in FFA, I have served as my chapter’s Reporter and Growing Leaders Vice President. While having a leadership position was great I never expected to experience so much personal growth and development. Being an officer allowed me to serve others within our chapter, school, and community. As well as advocating for the agriculture industry a topic I am extremely passionate about. Even though I have experienced growth in areas of leadership and communications the biggest takeaway I have had from being in the agriculture classroom was that it is great to have personal success but, even more, rewarding to see classmates benefiting from your efforts.