{{featured_button_text}}
Bailey VanAcker

Bailey VanAcker

High School: North Scott

Accomplishments: Making it into varsity orchestra for 3 years and participating in archery for 3 years, making it to state each time.

Future Plans: Hopefully go to SCC in the fall or spring of next year. Have a full-time job that pays well, and be living on my own.

Extracurriculars: Orchestra and archery

Favorite Quote: "There is only one thing that makes a dream impossible to achieve: the fear of failure."

failure."

-Paulo Coelho

Favorite Memory: Going to state for archery last year. I felt like I had accomplished something huge! I scored my personal best at state, I got a 258/300!! I haven't been able to touch that score again .. but it made me realize that I am able to accomplish things if I put my mind to it and try my hardest, and that is exactly what I did!

Advice To Future Generations: Don't pass up great opportunities that come your way. These are the last few years of school, live your life a little! Make great memories, but just don't forget about your school work! ;)

Parents Names: Brian and Regina VanAcker

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments