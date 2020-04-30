Bailey VanAcker

High School: North Scott
Accomplishments: Making it into varsity orchestra for 3 years and participating in archery for 3 years, making it to state each time.
Future Plans: Hopefully go to SCC in the fall or spring of next year. Have a full-time job that pays well, and be living on my own.
Extracurriculars: Orchestra and archery
Favorite Quote: "There is only one thing that makes a dream impossible to achieve: the fear of failure."
failure."
-Paulo Coelho
Favorite Memory: Going to state for archery last year. I felt like I had accomplished something huge! I scored my personal best at state, I got a 258/300!! I haven't been able to touch that score again .. but it made me realize that I am able to accomplish things if I put my mind to it and try my hardest, and that is exactly what I did!
Advice To Future Generations: Don't pass up great opportunities that come your way. These are the last few years of school, live your life a little! Make great memories, but just don't forget about your school work! ;)
Parents Names: Brian and Regina VanAcker
