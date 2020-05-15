{{featured_button_text}}
Brenna Bullock

High School: North Scott

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Quad-City Youth Leadership, FCA Leadership, Cross Country Leadership and Captain

Future Plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa to study Early Education

Extracurriculars: Cross Country, Bowling, Track

Favorite Quote: "Everyday do something that makes you uncomfortable." - David Goggins

Favorite Memory: Going to Colorado with the cross country team over the summer

Advice To Future Generations: It'll be gone in a blink.

Parents Names: Brent and Tammy Bullock

