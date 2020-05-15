Brenna Bullock

High School: North Scott
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Quad-City Youth Leadership, FCA Leadership, Cross Country Leadership and Captain
Future Plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa to study Early Education
Extracurriculars: Cross Country, Bowling, Track
Favorite Quote: "Everyday do something that makes you uncomfortable." - David Goggins
Favorite Memory: Going to Colorado with the cross country team over the summer
Advice To Future Generations: It'll be gone in a blink.
Parents Names: Brent and Tammy Bullock
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.