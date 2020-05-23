{{featured_button_text}}
Brooke Kruse

High School: North Scott

Accomplishments: Graduating Cum Laude, four-time IGHSAU Distinguished in Academic Achievement Award, three-time State Champion Dance Team, three-time State Qualifier Track and Field, two-time Drake Relays Qualifier Track and Field

Future Plans: Attend Loras College to pursue a degree in Psychology and run Track

Extracurriculars: High School Dance Team, Track

Favorite Memory: Winning state championships in dance and running on the Blue Oval at the State Track meet and the Drake Relays

Parents Names: Angie Branstetter and Troy Kruse

