Carina Smith

High School: North Scott

Accomplishments: Varsity Orchestra lettering during junior year, member of National Society of Leadership and Success, Scott Community College Dean's list (during high school senior year)

Future Plans: Will be attending Scott Community College and will transfer to Drake University to pursue a major in Studio Art and a minor in Business.

Extracurriculars: Orchestra, Yearbook

Favorite Quote: "When people show you who they are, believe them." - Maya Angelou

Favorite Memory: Orchestra trip to Minneapolis, Minnesota. Traveling to a new place was really exciting. We saw so many neat sights, like the Mall of America, where we were able to perform in front of a large crowed. I felt so much pride for my school and my orchestra members.

Advice To Future Generations: Become disciplined and dedicated in your freshman year of high school. Develop good habits that will help you throughout your high school career.

Parents Names: Jeremy Smith, Sandy Way, Steven Humphrey

