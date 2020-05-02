{{featured_button_text}}
Chloe Engelbrecht

Chloe Engelbrecht

High School: North Scott

Accomplishments: 2019 Mississippi Valley Fair Queen, FFA District Officer

Future Plans: I plan on attending Iowa State University next year to double major in Agricultural Business and Economics

Extracurriculars: North Scott FFA, North Scott Girls Soccer, National Honors Society, North Scott Special Runners, Sheridan Sluggers 4-H Club, Northridge Church Youth Group

Favorite Quote: "Believe you can and you're halfway there."

Favorite Memory: Traveling across Iowa to facilitate many different FFA events

Advice To Future Generations: Do not be afraid. Be confident.

Parents Names: Corey and Erin Engelbrecht

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments