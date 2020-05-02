Chloe Engelbrecht

High School: North Scott
Accomplishments: 2019 Mississippi Valley Fair Queen, FFA District Officer
Future Plans: I plan on attending Iowa State University next year to double major in Agricultural Business and Economics
Extracurriculars: North Scott FFA, North Scott Girls Soccer, National Honors Society, North Scott Special Runners, Sheridan Sluggers 4-H Club, Northridge Church Youth Group
Favorite Quote: "Believe you can and you're halfway there."
Favorite Memory: Traveling across Iowa to facilitate many different FFA events
Advice To Future Generations: Do not be afraid. Be confident.
Parents Names: Corey and Erin Engelbrecht
