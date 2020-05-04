Coryn Wilson

High School: North Scott
Accomplishments: Academic Achievement all four years, National Honor Society, 2nd in the State for the Ag Issues contest, Blake Sievers Spirit Award, Number 1 FFA Chapter in the State
Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University to major in Animal Science
Extracurriculars: 4-H and FFA
Favorite Quote: "Do good, and good will come to you." - Anonymous
Favorite Memory: Winning second in the State for the Ag Issues FFA competition
Advice To Future Generations: Try everything that you have an interest in, your bound to find your passion even if it is not what everyone else is doing.
Parents Names: Matthew and Christa Wilson
