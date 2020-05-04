{{featured_button_text}}
Coryn Wilson

High School: North Scott

Accomplishments: Academic Achievement all four years, National Honor Society, 2nd in the State for the Ag Issues contest, Blake Sievers Spirit Award, Number 1 FFA Chapter in the State

Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University to major in Animal Science

Extracurriculars: 4-H and FFA

Favorite Quote: "Do good, and good will come to you." - Anonymous

Favorite Memory: Winning second in the State for the Ag Issues FFA competition

Advice To Future Generations: Try everything that you have an interest in, your bound to find your passion even if it is not what everyone else is doing.

Parents Names: Matthew and Christa Wilson

