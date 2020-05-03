Emily Kundel

High School: North Scott
Accomplishments: Four-year varsity and team captain Cross Country, National Honors Society, Summa Cum Laude
Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University and major in Data Science
Extracurriculars: Cross Country, Soccer, Archery, FFA, FCCLA
Favorite Quote: "The measure of who we are is what we do with what we have." - Vince Lombardi
Favorite Memory: Going to Colorado with the Cross Country team
Advice To Future Generations: Don't focus on what everyone usually does. Do what works best for your education and your learning style.
Parents Names: Kevin and Greta Kundel
