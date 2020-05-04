{{featured_button_text}}
Emma Powell

High School: North Scott

Accomplishments: 1st All Conference (Volleyball), First Team All Metro (Volleyball), All District Team (Volleyball), and a member of National Honors Society

Future Plans: Playing volleyball and studying at the University of Dubuque

Extracurriculars: Club Volleyball and Youth Group

Favorite Quote: She believed she could, so she did.

Favorite Memory: Playing in the Pit and cheering on the Lancers!

Advice To Future Generations: Never take anything for granted and live in the moment

Parents Names: Amy and John Powell

