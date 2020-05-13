{{featured_button_text}}
Grace Bjustrom

High School: North Scott

Accomplishments: World Food Prize Global Youth Institute Selectee, 2A High School Bowling State Participant, 3rd Place Individually at 2017 SSSF Nationals in Doubles Trap, 2020 Iowa FFA Star Over Iowa Finalist, Iowa FFA 2018 Individual and Team State Champion in Milk Quality and Products CDE

Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University to major in Agricultural Engineering and minor in Marketing

Extracurriculars: Bowling, Golf, Trap Shooting, National Honor Society, FFA, 4-H, Local Youth Group

Favorite Quote: "Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go." Joshua 1:9

Advice To Future Generations: Do not conform to what you think will make you popular, rather build your life on a firm foundation, and set goals that will guide your choices.

Parents Names: Larry and Carolyn Bjustrom

