Grace Bjustrom

High School: North Scott
Accomplishments: World Food Prize Global Youth Institute Selectee, 2A High School Bowling State Participant, 3rd Place Individually at 2017 SSSF Nationals in Doubles Trap, 2020 Iowa FFA Star Over Iowa Finalist, Iowa FFA 2018 Individual and Team State Champion in Milk Quality and Products CDE
Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University to major in Agricultural Engineering and minor in Marketing
Extracurriculars: Bowling, Golf, Trap Shooting, National Honor Society, FFA, 4-H, Local Youth Group
Favorite Quote: "Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go." Joshua 1:9
Advice To Future Generations: Do not conform to what you think will make you popular, rather build your life on a firm foundation, and set goals that will guide your choices.
Parents Names: Larry and Carolyn Bjustrom
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.