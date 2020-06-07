Grace Boffeli

High School: North Scott
Accomplishments: Academic Honor Roll, two-time MAC Player of the Year, two-time 1st Team All-State Basketball, 1st Team All-Conference
Future Plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa to study Elementary Education and play Basketball
Favorite Quote: "No one can make you feel inferior without your consent." - Eleanor Roosevelt
Favorite Memory: Winning state basketball
Advice To Future Generations: Treat others the way you would like to be treated.
Parents Names: Paul and Kathy Boffeli
