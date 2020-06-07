{{featured_button_text}}
Grace Boffeli

High School: North Scott

Accomplishments: Academic Honor Roll, two-time MAC Player of the Year, two-time 1st Team All-State Basketball, 1st Team All-Conference

Future Plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa to study Elementary Education and play Basketball

Favorite Quote: "No one can make you feel inferior without your consent." - Eleanor Roosevelt

Favorite Memory: Winning state basketball

Advice To Future Generations: Treat others the way you would like to be treated.

Parents Names: Paul and Kathy Boffeli

