Haley Howes

High School: North Scott

Accomplishments: 2x All-State Chorus, National Honor Society three years, All-State Speech Performing Honors, Augustana Honor Band, Drum Major

Future Plans: Attend University of Wisconsin-Platteville majoring in Veterinarian Science and minoring in Music

Extracurriculars: North Scott Singers, 200 South Jazz choir, Lancer Productions Board Member, Band-Vice President, International Thespian Society, Speech Team, CETUSA-International Host Family, Countryside Community Theater

Favorite Quote: "In a world where you can be anything, be kind!"

Favorite Memory: Making All-State Speech Performancing honors

Parents Names: Dr. Dan Howes and Bonita Howes

