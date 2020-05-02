Haley Howes

High School: North Scott
Accomplishments: 2x All-State Chorus, National Honor Society three years, All-State Speech Performing Honors, Augustana Honor Band, Drum Major
Future Plans: Attend University of Wisconsin-Platteville majoring in Veterinarian Science and minoring in Music
Extracurriculars: North Scott Singers, 200 South Jazz choir, Lancer Productions Board Member, Band-Vice President, International Thespian Society, Speech Team, CETUSA-International Host Family, Countryside Community Theater
Favorite Quote: "In a world where you can be anything, be kind!"
Favorite Memory: Making All-State Speech Performancing honors
Parents Names: Dr. Dan Howes and Bonita Howes
