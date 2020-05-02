{{featured_button_text}}
Ivory Butler

High School: North Scott

Accomplishments: President of iJAG, North Scott Male Archer of the year 2019

Future Plans: Pursue a career in the Armed Forces

Extracurriculars: Archery

Favorite Quote: "You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take"

Favorite Memory: Hanging out with friends on the bus before archery meets

Advice To Future Generations: Don't hesitate to try new things

Parents Names: Ivory and Carrie Butler

