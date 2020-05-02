Ivory Butler

High School: North Scott
Accomplishments: President of iJAG, North Scott Male Archer of the year 2019
Future Plans: Pursue a career in the Armed Forces
Extracurriculars: Archery
Favorite Quote: "You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take"
Favorite Memory: Hanging out with friends on the bus before archery meets
Advice To Future Generations: Don't hesitate to try new things
Parents Names: Ivory and Carrie Butler
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.