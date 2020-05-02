{{featured_button_text}}
Jesse Taflinger

High School: North Scott

Accomplishments: Gallon Grad

Future Plans: Electrical apprenticeship

Extracurriculars: Manager for volleyball sophomore year, manager for wrestling junior year

Favorite Memory: My trade classes

Advice To Future Generations: Remember to have fun because before you know it your a senior.

Parents Names: Eric and Amber Taflinger

