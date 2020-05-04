Jordan Neymeyer

High School: North Scott
Accomplishments: 2020 Governor's Scholar Honoree, 2019 All-Metro Girls Swim Team, 2019 All-Academic State Swim Team Honor Roll for all 4 years of high school
Future Plans: Attend Hope College and major in Engineering with a minor in Neuroscience and committed to swim in college
Extracurriculars: Swimming, Soccer, Bowling
Favorite Quote: "Never take life too seriously. You will never get out of it alive."
Favorite Memory: The car rides before and after every swim practice with the other NS swimmers
Advice To Future Generations: Live in the present.
Parents Names: Melissa and Rodney Neymeyer
