Jordan Neymeyer

High School: North Scott

Accomplishments: 2020 Governor's Scholar Honoree, 2019 All-Metro Girls Swim Team, 2019 All-Academic State Swim Team Honor Roll for all 4 years of high school

Future Plans: Attend Hope College and major in Engineering with a minor in Neuroscience and committed to swim in college

Extracurriculars: Swimming, Soccer, Bowling

Favorite Quote: "Never take life too seriously. You will never get out of it alive."

Favorite Memory: The car rides before and after every swim practice with the other NS swimmers

Advice To Future Generations: Live in the present.

Parents Names: Melissa and Rodney Neymeyer

