Josie Lindle

High School: North Scott

Accomplishments: Josie was involved in dance team, varsity track and cheerleading. She was a member of the National Honor Society and recently completed her CNA. Josie spent most of her high school career traveling the country on tour as a Prodigy with NRG Dance Project.

Future Plans: Josie is attending Iowa State University this fall with a major in Nutritional Science. She just accepted a position on the Iowa State Dance Team.

Extracurriculars: Josie has been a competitive dancer for almost 15 years. Her dance career has allowed her to help raise thousands of dollars for Make-A-Wish and Dancers Against Cancer. She is an instructor and choreography who loves to help motivate our youth in the arts and athleticism of dance and tumbling.

Favorite Quote: "If you don't succeed, try, try again."

Favorite Memory: Varsity Football cheerleading with friends

Advice To Future Generations: Work hard in school and enjoy every moment because you never know when it could be your last.

Parents Names: Tina and James Lindle

