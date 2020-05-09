Kate Hartin

High School: North Scott
Future Plans: Attend college
Favorite Quote: "You can't just open up the story of my life and go to page 738 and think you know me." - Arin Hanson
Parents Names: Randy and Angie Hartin
High School: North Scott
Future Plans: Attend college
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
Favorite Quote: "You can't just open up the story of my life and go to page 738 and think you know me." - Arin Hanson
Parents Names: Randy and Angie Hartin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.