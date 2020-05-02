{{featured_button_text}}
Katie Schelb

Katie Schelb

High School: North Scott

Future Plans: Attend Luther College and major in Nursing

Extracurriculars: Choir

Favorite Quote: "Every storm runs out of rain. There's always a silver lining to the storm."

Favorite Memory: 8th grade canoe trip where I went down to a river and went canoeing. I had to get a canoe unstuck from under a tree branch with the current pushing it in, but it was fun.

Advice To Future Generations: Don't give up on school. Give yourself time for the things in life, and don't overwhelm yourself. Make time for you so that you don't become too stressed or anything.

Parents Names: Sarah Schelb and John Schelb

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments