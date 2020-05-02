Kira Beadle

High School: North Scott
Accomplishments: I have never ever studied for finals, passed all but I don't recommend it
Future Plans: Attend Kirkwood Community College then University of Iowa to get a bachelor's degree in nursing
Extracurriculars: Tennis, choir, FCCLA
Favorite Memory: Going to the movie theaters late at night and always going to Steak 'n' Shake after with friends
Advice To Future Generations: Friends can make or break your high school career, choose wisely.
Parents Names: Kari Petersen and Brian Beadle
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.