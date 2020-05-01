{{featured_button_text}}
Lexi Mowder

High School: North Scott

Accomplishments: Yearbook photographer, 3x Roller Derby National Champion and earned my CNA

Future Plans: Nurse Practitioner

Extracurriculars: Roller derby, traveling, painting and photography

Favorite Quote: "Be your own hero"

Favorite Memory: Doing ariel yoga with my class at Edison Academy

Advice To Future Generations: Do all the fun things that high school has to offer.

Parents Name: Jackie Mowder

