Lexi Mowder

High School: North Scott
Accomplishments: Yearbook photographer, 3x Roller Derby National Champion and earned my CNA
Future Plans: Nurse Practitioner
Extracurriculars: Roller derby, traveling, painting and photography
Favorite Quote: "Be your own hero"
Favorite Memory: Doing ariel yoga with my class at Edison Academy
Advice To Future Generations: Do all the fun things that high school has to offer.
Parents Name: Jackie Mowder
