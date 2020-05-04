{{featured_button_text}}
Luke Haedt

High School: North Scott

Accomplishments: Three sport athlete all four years, varsity lettered in golf, baseball, basketball, bowling

Future Plans: Attend Kirkwood Community College and play baseball

Extracurriculars: Volunteer for North Scott Little League

Favorite Quote: "I can and I will. Watch me."

Favorite Memory: Being part of Team Tailgate while cheering on the football team

Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy the ride ... and hope it doesn't get cut short.

Parents Names: Chad and Alisa Haedt

