Luke Haedt

High School: North Scott
Accomplishments: Three sport athlete all four years, varsity lettered in golf, baseball, basketball, bowling
Future Plans: Attend Kirkwood Community College and play baseball
Extracurriculars: Volunteer for North Scott Little League
Favorite Quote: "I can and I will. Watch me."
Favorite Memory: Being part of Team Tailgate while cheering on the football team
Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy the ride ... and hope it doesn't get cut short.
Parents Names: Chad and Alisa Haedt
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.